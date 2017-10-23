Two arrested in OWI rollover

Two men have been arrested after a rollover crash, according to the Lincoln Co. Sheriff's Department.

The driver was arrested for 5th offense OWI after a pickup truck left the road on State Road 107 in the Town of Rock Falls, according to authorities.

The passenger, a 58-year-old Tomahawk man, ran away and was found in the woods by the department's K9 dog, they said.

That man was on parole for his 7th offense OWI and was arrested for violating the terms of his probation by drinking, according to the department.