Two arrested in OWI rollover - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Two arrested in OWI rollover

Posted:
By Cassandra Ambrosius, Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
LINCOLN COUNTY (WAOW) -

Two men have been arrested after a rollover crash, according to the Lincoln Co. Sheriff's Department.

The driver was arrested for 5th offense OWI after a pickup truck left the road on State Road 107 in the Town of Rock Falls, according to authorities. 

The passenger, a 58-year-old Tomahawk man, ran away and was found in the woods by the department's K9 dog, they said.

That man was on parole for his 7th offense OWI and was arrested for violating the terms of his probation by drinking, according to the department.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.