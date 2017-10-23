Reward offered for Beaver Dam lingerie bandits

A reward was offered Monday for information that leads to the arrest of two men who authorities say robbed a Dodge County lingerie store on Sunday night.

Dodge County sheriff's detectives say two men hit the Sensations Lingerie store, at N8089 State Hwy. 33, at around 10:30 p.m. They were able to steal an undisclosed amount of money while an employee was in another room.

No weapons were believed to have been used and no one was injured.

The store is now offering a $500 reward for credible information that leads to the thieves' arrests. The owner told our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV that the heist was the first robbery in more than 14 years.

One man was wearing a grey sweatshirt, orange gloves, and blue jeans. The second man was wearing a grey/black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and carrying a black and green duffel bag. Both subjects are believed to have been wearing masks.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726 and ask for Detective Andy Rolfs.

Correction: Authorities said the heist occurred at 10:30 a.m. The store's owner said it actually happened at 10:30 p.m.