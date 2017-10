Man leads Oneida Co. deputies on two high speed chases, crashes stolen vehicle

A Madison man lead an Oneida County Sheriff Deputy on a high speed chase Sunday that ended with the man running through the woods, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m. a deputy saw Sanome Wheelock, 25, driving around 92 miles per hour, according to officials. The deputy went to conduct a traffic stop, but Wheelock accelerated to speeds near 120 miles per hour.

Wheelock eventually left his vehicle and took off on foot into the woods, according to officials.

An hour and 45 minutes later, a resident reported their vehicle stolen and traveling towards Highway 47, officials said.

Officials said they found the vehicle on Highway 47 where Wheelock again led deputies on a high speed chase, officials said.

Wheelock then lost control of the vehicle, crossed the center line, and struck another vehicle, officials said.

After the vehicle came to a stop, Wheelock ran into the woods on foot again. Officials said he was later arrested.

No one was injured during this incident.

Wheelock will be in court Tuesday.