Wausau committee to discuss vacant Sears building

The Wausau Economic and Development committee is scheduled to meet Monday at 5:15 p.m. for a special meeting. There are several things on the agenda, including discussions surrounding the vacant Sears building at the mall.

A deal with Micon Cinemas, a movie theater company out of Eau Claire, fell through in October. The city now has to look at other options for the building.

The building, which is attached to the Wausau Center Mall, has been vacant for roughly a year. The city owns the Sears building, however they didn't own the land underneath. Therefore, the mall had the first right of refusal when it came to plans concerning the empty Sears building.

Mall owners and Micon were unable to reach an agreement around design plans.

This is a developing story.