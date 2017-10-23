DOC leader speaks out about Lincoln Hills safety concerns

John Litscher, the Secretary of the Department of Corrections, said he's committed to keeping the Lincoln Hills Youth Prison safe for staff.

"Their sense of reality is their sense of reality," he said in his first on-camera interview since staff members came forward saying they were assaulted by inmates. "So I have to be concerned when any staff member comes to us and says we think this is an unsafe situation."

In the last week, multiple employees have reached out to Newsline 9 speaking out about getting beaten up. They also voiced their concerns about being understaffed and overworked.

Litscher said the department recognizes the staffing issue.

"Employment numbers are a challenge, there's no question about that," he said. "We have a vacancy rate that's higher than we wish to."

According to the DOC, 14 percent of positions are unfilled at Lincoln Hills. Staff said they don't have the numbers to deal with the caliber of inmates they have to work with, but Litscher insists the facility can still function.

"The institution will stay operational," he said. "Absolutely."

Litscher said the department is revamping its recruiting methods and training programs, in hopes of rebuilding a stronger workforce.

"We changed that whole training module to deal with more adolescent issues," he said. "Issues our adolescents come with whether that's trauma, whether that's adolescent brain development, where they are in their psychological development both physically and mentally."

The DOC has also allotted money in the budget to hire more staff.

Litscher met with staff at Lincoln Hills last week to hear their concerns. But some staff members said they did not believe the meeting was sincere.

"To say that I went up there for show is, I really do think it's a disserving comment," he said. "I went there to listen, I went to listen to the concerns of staff face-to-face."