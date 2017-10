Wausau Police Department adopts mental health therapy

The Wausau Police Department is now incorporating mental health therapy into their services.

A therapy dog started working on Friday. The dog, Badge, works with officer Nick Stetzer at Wausau East High School, helping students and faculty de-stress. Badge just graduated from therapy dog training and is already an expert.

"They can make people feel so much better. Just by petting them, it makes me relaxed, it's very therapeutic just like it would be to talk to somebody and get something off your chest, the dog can do the same thing without words," said Stetzer. "We have a lot of mental health issues and stress, stuff like that, just kind of brainstorming ideas on how I can make a difference rather than just by being here every day."

Badge likes to walk through the hallways, the cafeteria, and classrooms.

A new therapist position has also been added to the police staff this year.

"The Wausau Police Department applied for a grant for about $200,000 a year to create our victim resource unit which includes a full-time mental health therapist," said Captain Matt Barnes of the Wausau Police Department.

Officials said Badge's next assignment will be to try and help with victim therapy.

"If we can find other areas within the Wausau Police Department where the use of that therapy dog would be beneficial whether it be with our therapist or at significant crime scenes...we're open to trying new things," said Barnes.

At the end of the day, Badge goes home with Stetzer.

Anyone that feels they need therapy is welcome to contact the Wausau Police Department.