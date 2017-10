Area police departments compete for K-9 grant

Several area police departments entered a competition to win a grant which would help pay for a K-9 officer.

The winning department will receive $5,000.

The Wausau Police Department said it's expensive to have police dogs as a resource.

"Not only are the dogs and the training very expensive but so are the vet bills, the equipment and the ability to feed those animals," said Captain Matt Barnes of the Wausau Police Department.

Voting can be done every day until the competition ends on Nov. 7.