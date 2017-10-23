Trick-or-treaters get early start in Rothschild

One person is dead after a car rolled over in Langlade County Saturday afternoon.More >>
One person is dead after a car rolled over in Langlade County Saturday afternoon.More >>
The Wausau Economic and Development committee met Monday evening to discuss in part the vacant Sears building at the mall.More >>
The Wausau Economic and Development committee met Monday evening to discuss in part the vacant Sears building at the mall.More >>
On Oct. 11, Pandora Lobacz entered the doors of the Lincoln Hills Youth Prison ready to work. She ended her night in the hospital.More >>
On Oct. 11, Pandora Lobacz entered the doors of the Lincoln Hills Youth Prison ready to work. She ended her night in the hospital.More >>
An Adam County man is behind bars, after a domestic dispute led to a meth bust at a home in the Town of Springville on Oct. 8th.More >>
An Adam County man is behind bars, after a domestic dispute led to a meth bust at a home in the Town of Springville on Oct. 8th.More >>
A 33-year-old Granton man pleaded not guilty Thursday to nine mostly drug-related charges following a home raid where a methamphetamine lab was found in the basement, according to online Clark County court records.More >>
A 33-year-old Granton man pleaded not guilty Thursday to nine mostly drug-related charges following a home raid where a methamphetamine lab was found in the basement, according to online Clark County court records.More >>
Authorities said two white-tailed deer from a hunting ranch in Waupaca County have tested positive for chronic wasting disease.More >>
Authorities said two white-tailed deer from a hunting ranch in Waupaca County have tested positive for chronic wasting disease.More >>