Trick-or-treaters get early start in Rothschild

Thousands of trick-or-treaters headed to the Grand Lodge and Waterpark Resort in Rothschild for candy and treats.

This was the 7th annual Grand Halloween Event. Roughly 20 vendors decorated rooms at the lodge in spooky decor to hand out candy.

Children in a costume were given a small bag of treats, collected candy and received one free child waterpark pass.

"Here they can be warm, instead of doing the normal Wisconsin trick-or-treating thing, as well as creating that safe atmosphere for the families," said Stoney Creek Corporate Events Coordinator Chelsea Schwertfeger.

Organizers said it's a great chance for families to know where the candy is coming from and getting them in front of different vendors.