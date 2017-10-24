U.S. Marshals capture Milwaukee man convicted of first-degree mu - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

U.S. Marshals capture Milwaukee man convicted of first-degree murder after leaving trial

Posted:
WISN -

MILWAUKEE U.S. Marshals captured Monday night a Milwaukee man who skipped out in the middle of his murder trial.

Dwayne R. Chaney attended the first three days of the proceedings, but failed to show up Thursday after police said he cut off his GPS monitoring device. The bracelet was later found on the city's north side. 

Court records show an arrest warrant was issued Thursday as his trial proceeded without him. The jury convicted Chaney on Friday.

