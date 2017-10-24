No charges filed in Grant County officer involved death investigation

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says no charges will be filed following an investigation into an officer involved death.

On September 1, 2017 Deputy Andrew Smith was placed on administrative leave after he shot and killed Roger Helgerson Jr. after an incident over a foreclosure dispute.

Just before their encounter, Grant County Sheriff Deputies say that Helgerson had made reference to having a shootout with law enforcement.

After a short car chase Helgerson got out of his vehicle and pointed a long gun at the deputies, at which point Deputy Smith shot Helgerson.

In a letter from Grant County District Attorney Lisa Riniker, Deputy Smith acted within the confines of the law saying in part, "Given Mr. Helgerson’s act of pointing a firearm, Deputy Smith was entitled to use deadly force to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm to either himself or Deputy Nemitz who was also on the scene. Because of that, criminal charges will not be filed against Deputy Smith.”