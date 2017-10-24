Union official: Unrest at prison sends 5 workers to hospital

A retired union leader says violence by inmates at Wisconsin's juvenile prison sent five workers to the hospital Sunday night.

Lincoln Hills retired union steward Doug Curtis said Tuesday that he did not know the extent of the injuries but that one employee may need knee surgery.

Wisconsin Department of Corrections spokesman Tristan Cook says he doesn't have information confirmed about what happened Sunday yet and couldn't immediately provide additional details about the injuries. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported the injuries.

The Lincoln Hills juvenile prison is under a federal investigation into abuse of inmates by guards. A federal judge in July ordered the prison to sharply reduce use of pepper spray, solitary confinement and shackles, an order that workers have said has led to increased inmate violence.