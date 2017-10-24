'One-pot' meth lab items dumped at Green Bay park

The Brown County Trug Task Force is working to identify a "cook" who is making meth and dumping the waste at Fireman's Park in Green Bay.

The items found at the park indicate it was a portable, one-pot meth lab.

"The evidence leads investigators to believe the 'Cook' was successful in the manufacturing of methamphetamine and will attempt in the future," reads a statement from the task force.

In this case, the reactor was no longer active when it was found in the area, located on W. Mason St. However, authorities say these one-pot devices could cause a fire or explosion.

The items discovered at the scene are all used in the making of meth. That includes drain cleaner, pseudophedrine (cold medication), and a plastic bottle. The ingredients are mixed together by shaking the bottle.

Should the bottle burst, it could cause a fire or explosion.

The drug task force is asking anyone with information to call officials at (920) 448-4230. You can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867 or texting GBTIP and your tip to 274637.