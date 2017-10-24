Ex-Marathon County jailer pleads not guilty in misconduct case

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A former jailer at the Marathon County Jail pleaded not guilty Tuesday to having sexual contact with an inmate, according to online Marathon County court records.

Jennifer Kowalski, 39, is charged with two felonies - second-degree sexual assault by a correctional staff and misconduct in office - in incidents in 2015. No trial date was immediately set.

In court documents, Kowalski denied to investigators that she did anything illegal with the inmate.

According to a four-page criminal complaint, Kowalski performed oral sex on the inmate while guarding him at Aspirus Hospital and wrote him love letters. The inmate was being treated for an ailment.

"The inmate acknowledged a relationship with Kowalski but said it happened after Kowalski left the Marathon County Sheriff's Department," the complaint said.

Kowalski came under question in fall 2015 and the Everest Metro Police Department conducted an investigation, Sheriff Scott Parks said.

Kowalski, who joined the sheriff's department in October 2006, was "terminated" Oct. 29, 2015, Parks has said.