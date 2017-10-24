Mom lures burglar to police department after puppy, guns and thousands stolen

A Riverwest family desperately wants its 11-week-old pit bull puppy back.

The Fails family only had Bella three weeks when burglars broke into their home Thursday afternoon and stole the puppy, two guns and thousands of dollars worth of stuff.

"It's a low, low, low, blow to me that they took the puppy, too," Shanette Fails said.

She's convinced the burglars watched her husband playing with the puppy earlier the day before the burglary, and that's why they targeted her house. After the break-in she checked Facebook Marketplace and saw someone selling her son's Xbox. She arranged to meet the seller at the police department.

"He came walking up confident to make money off my merchandise he stole out of my house," Fails said. "He had on my son's clothes and my shoes," Fails said.

Police arrested the 17-year-old male but Fails doesn't believe he was by himself in her home Thursday.

Officers told her they found one of her guns. She's offering a $500 reward to get Bella back home.