Phone scammers threatening to 'terminate' potential victims, relatives

In a menacing text message scam, criminals are threatening to "terminate" people and their relatives if a payment is not made, according to Green Bay Police.

More than one dozen victims have received the same text message that comes with a photo of a gun. Police stress that this is a scam.

Here's the message, which cuts off at the end:

"I want you to read this message very carefully, and keep the secret with you till further notice, You have no need of knowing who i am, where am from, till i make out a space for us to see, i have being paid $10,000,00 in advance to terminate you and your relatives with some reasons listed to me by my employer, its one i believe you call a friend , i have followed you closely for one week and three days now and have seen that you are innocent of the accusation, Do not contact the police or F.B.I or try to send a copy of this to them, because if you do i will know, and migh."

The text message comes from the number 920-306-2579.

Police say the number comes from a Google phone, which can be accessed from out of the country.

Again, police say this is a scam. Officers warn potential victims to not communicate with the person sending this text. Never give out credit card numbers, gift card numbers, or other account numbers to people you do not know.