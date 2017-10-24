UPDATE: Suspect identified in Crandon police shooting

UPDATE: The suspect in a Crandon police shooting has been identified as 30-year-old Dexter David Anthony Baxter, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Officials say a Crandon police officer pulled over a car on Sunday night and then there was a fight between the officer and Baxter, who was a passenger. They say the officer fired his weapon, killing Baxter.

According to the DOJ, the officer tried to render first-aid to Baxter, but Baxter died before arriving at the hospital.

The officer, who has still not been identified, sustained non-life threatening injuries during the altercation. He was treated and has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure during the investigation.

The Wisconsin Professional Police Association released a statement Monday saying in part:

In our preliminary assessment of the matter, we believe it is clear that the officer acted in accordance with the law and his training in defending himself in the face of life-threatening circumstances.

According to online court records, Baxter was convicted in 2004 for armed robbery with the threat of force. In 2006 he was convicted of 2nd degree sexual assault of a child. Baxter was also convicted of two drug related charged in 2010 and 2015. All of those cases were in Brown County.