Leaf pick up reminders in Wausau

Wausau city officials are reminding the community not to rake leaves into the street until the weekend before your scheduled pick up date.

Public Works and Utilities Director Eric Lindman said this helps prevent blockage in storm sewage.

"The majority of our storm water does go to the Wisconsin River and so when then leaves get in their and the debris gets in there it eventually gets into the river and with our storm water city wide pollution prevention plan we want to try to maintain that the best that we can," Lindman said.

Mayor Robert Mielke makes it clear that he wants people to stay on top of this issue - stating in a press release fines could be handed out if conditions get worse.

"What we're seeing is people are putting the leaves out early, two to three weeks early," said Lindman. "At this point we're not issuing and fines but the mayor wanted people to know that it is a possibility through our ordinance that we could do that."

Leaf pick up will begin on the north side of the city starting on Monday, Oct. 30.

For more information on leaf pick up, click HERE.