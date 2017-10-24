Investigation underway in apparent Waupaca Co. murder-suicide

Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after a rollover crash on North Shore Road and State HWY 110 in the township of Royalton on Tuesday.

Authorities received a call of a running car in a ditch around 8 a.m. When they arrived on scene they found two people dead. A 32-year-old female and her 51-year-old husband.

Sheriff's officials said the couple, who had been separated, both died of gunshot wounds.

Upon further investigation, surveillance video from a supper club across the street showed the man pulling into the parking lot before parking his car and getting into another vehicle driven by his wife. Moments later that vehicle crashed into the ditch after leaving the parking lot.

Authorities said a gun holster was found in the man's vehicle, and it appears the man shot his wife multiple times before shooting himself.

The couple's names are not being released at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.