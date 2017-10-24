NTC ribbon-cutting for first responder training facility - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

NTC ribbon-cutting for first responder training facility

Posted:
MERRILL (WAOW) -

A ribbon-cutting took place inside the new Northcentral Technical College tactical shooting range on Tuesday in Merrill. 

The facility is 7,400 square feet and will bring in first responders from all across the state.

"It means an awful lot to the city, both economically and the exposure that we're going to get throughout the state and now nationally too with the opening of this facility," said Merrill Mayor Bill Bialecki. 

The range opened back in January as part of the 36-acre Public Safety Center of Excellence. 

NTC officials said they will also be working on an inside agility training facility. 

If it's built, it would be the only inside agility training in the Midwest. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.