NTC ribbon-cutting for first responder training facility

A ribbon-cutting took place inside the new Northcentral Technical College tactical shooting range on Tuesday in Merrill.

The facility is 7,400 square feet and will bring in first responders from all across the state.

"It means an awful lot to the city, both economically and the exposure that we're going to get throughout the state and now nationally too with the opening of this facility," said Merrill Mayor Bill Bialecki.

The range opened back in January as part of the 36-acre Public Safety Center of Excellence.

NTC officials said they will also be working on an inside agility training facility.

If it's built, it would be the only inside agility training in the Midwest.