Murder victim's sister hopes to raise awareness about domestic violence

A woman, whose sister was murdered almost five years ago, is making it a point to raise awareness about domestic violence in the Wausau community.

In 2013, Kira Steger Trevino was murdered by her husband, Jeffery Trevino in Minnesota. Trevino was then charged and convicted of murder.

Years later, her sister, Keri Anne Connaughty, has dedicated a ton of her free time to help a local domestic violence awareness organization.

"To the best of our knowledge, there wasn't a history of domestic violence or physical abuse," Connaughty said. "Her husband did often try and keep her from coming to visit us here in Wisconsin."

She said after her sister's murder, the signs were there.

October marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Connaughty has been staying busy with the Women's Community in Wausau to help other victims of domestic violence, in the hopes of preventing another tragedy.

"Something I do also to help my healing process and I do it in memory of my sister," she said. "Continue to honor Domestic Violence Awareness Month and raise awareness of what types of support programs are necessary."

Outside of the Women's Community in Wausau is a purple bench in memory of Kira.

Jeffrey Trevino is currently serving 27 and a half years in prison.

If you or someone you know needs help in an abusive relationship, contact the Women's Community at 715-842-5663.