Current, former employees react to more staff assaults at Lincoln Hills Youth Prison

As attacks against staff continue at Lincoln Hills Youth Prison, current and former employees said change is necessary.

"Somebody's going to end up getting killed there," said Pandora Lobacz, who is still recovering after getting punched in the face by an inmate earlier this month.

She said Sunday's attacks resulted in extensive injuries.

"[A counselor] ended up with a meniscus tear," said Lobacz. "I know for a fact that five youth counselors went to the hospital. All of them are off for at least two days."

As the horror story unfolds, a former counselor said it's a narrative he knows all too well.

"It's just another Tuesday for us," said Doug Curtis. "It's going to get worse. It will get worse. Unless something is done this week, maybe next week, there's going to be more problems."

During an interview Monday, the Department of Corrections Secretary did not mention Sunday night's attacks. However, it is unclear if he knew about the assaults.

He also said all corrections facilities pose some element of risk.

Lobacz, who is not yet well enough to return to work, wants to continue her mission at Lincoln Hills. While she embraces the challenge, she said she feels the dangers are too much of a risk for her.

"If there's not major changes being made, I get sick to my stomach thinking about walking back in there," she said.