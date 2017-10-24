Athlete of the Week: Mazie Nagel, Stratford

A trip to Sectional Semifinals would not be attainable without the leverage of Mazie Nagel.

"These girls all mean a lot to me so helping them win is definitely something I strive for," Nagel said.

The Stratford High School junior leads the Tigers volleyball team with a whopping 440 kills; that number evidently earned her unanimous First Team honors for the All-Marawood Conference South Division volleyball team.

"I went home and I wasn't really celebrating it," Nagel said. "But then my mom brought it up to me and she said 'this is a pretty big deal, you need to celebrate it' and I said 'I do, I'm just not giving myself that credit.'"

Nagel believes she is undeserving of that honor because she knows she can do better. Her teammates, however, think otherwise.

"Even though she's younger than me, she's definitely someone I look up to on the court." Stratford defensive specialist Madisyn Daul said. "I just know that If I'm ever down, on r off the court, she's always there to pick me up."

Nagel has become exceedingly recognized not only for her talent on the court, but also her extroverted and candid personality she brings with it.

"Some would say she's kind of an aggressive person, but that's really good for us because she brings that intensity to our team and we need that," Daul said.

That intensity Daul is talking about could be innate, but her pregame ritual probably does the trick.

"My dad likes to get me a bottle of Mountain Dew, get a Gatorade bottle to hide it in, pour it and chug it during the game," Nagel said.

"The coaches don't know, shh."

Nagel is ready to bring that enthusiasm to Thursday's matchup with Athens as Stratford pushes for an invitation to the WIAA State Volleyball Tournament.

"I don't think there's an advantage of being the top seed, but we're definitely going to be firing," Nagel said.