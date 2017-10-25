Wisconsin racial disparities still largest in the nation

In the debate over professional athletes protesting at games during the national anthem, the players and their supporters say critics who make it an argument over the patriotism and the flag are missing, or ignoring, the point of their protests: to shed a light on racial disparities in our country; the differences in how people of different races are treated.



Tuesday, there was a stark reminder of how big those gaps are in Wisconsin.



"The gap between the well being of white kids and African American kids in Wisconsin is the largest gap in the nation," notes Ken Taylor of the group Kids Forward.

He says Wisconsin is failing its children of color, particularly African Americans. Proof of that is in a new report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation. The report measures children's progress in key areas like education, health, and economic status.



Among the findings, just 64% of African students in Wisconsin graduate high school on time, compared to 93% of white students. And, 72% of white children in Wisconsin live in families that are economically secure compared to just 24% of African American children.



Taylor says problems in one area spread quickly.

"Kids grow up in families and so if families are economically stressed that makes it harder for kids to concentrate at school."

Taylor says there are two keys to begin narrowing Wisconsin's racial gaps: help children get off to a good start in school, especially through the 4th grade and help their parents find jobs with family-supporting salaries to stabilize their home life.



But, as we revealed in our documentary, Our Wisconsin: Equity & Justice For All?, the state also has huge racial disparities in the criminal justice and health systems, where, again, the gaps are among the largest, if not the biggest, in the nation.



But, since Wisconsin's population is overwhelmingly white, Taylor says many residents don't even know there's a problem.

"These disparities that we see are the result of human action and the systems we've set up and so we can change them. Because if we leave increasingly large numbers of kids behind, that's going to have a detrimental effect on all of us."

The Casey Foundation report is new, the results are not.



Wisconsin also had the nation's largest racial disparities when the first report was done in 2014.