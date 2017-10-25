Goat in Milwaukee nightclub causes outrage, investigation

MILWAUKEE — A goat brought into Dick's restaurant and bar downtown Milwaukee as entertainment Friday could cause the nightclub some trouble.

Photos posted to social media led to outrage.

The photos include the restaurant and bar's logo, a manager's name and jokes about giving the goat booze. Now, there's a city investigation launched by Alderman Bob Bauman.

"I thought it was pretty outrageous, both from a health standpoint and from the treatment of the animal," Bauman said.

Bauman said police checked it out, confirmed the goat had been inside for entertainment and turned the incident over to the health department because Dick's is listed as a pizza restaurant.

Adam Kirchner with Dick's nightclub told WISN 12 News they don't serve food and that the goat was in the club before it opened.

"They claim to be a pizza restaurant, but they're really a nightclub, and there have been issues with violence and fighting," Bauman said.

The Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission issued a statement saying, "MADACC feels that the act of taking a goat into a nightclub is inhumane and not in the best interest of any animal. Goats are prohibited in the city of Milwaukee either temporarily or permanently. We hope that this goat is now in a safe and comfortable environment. "

"I guarantee you, the plan of operation on file with the city license division doesn't include a goat," Bauman said.

The alderman said the city will take action at the next licensing hearing.

The city of Milwaukee Health Department said it will be issuing an order against the establishment for a violation of the Wisconsin food code.