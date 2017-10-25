Shots fired at officers: Three arrested after police chase, crash in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Three people are in custody after two police chases and a crash that started when someone allegedly fired a gun at officers.

The first incident was reported around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday near 24th Place and Lloyd Street in Milwaukee.

Police confirm that shots were fired at officers. Officials told WISN 12 News no officers were hurt. It's unclear whether any officers returned fire. The suspects, who were in a stolen vehicle, got away despite a brief police chase.

Then around 12:00 a.m. Wednesday, police spotted the stolen vehicle. The vehicle crashed on southbound I-43 near Highland Avenue in downtown Milwaukee.

Our Milwaukee affiliate saw officers from multiple different law enforcement agencies yelling towards the suspects who were still in the crashed car. One male and two females were eventually arrested at the scene. It doesn't appear that they were hurt.

No other details have been released.