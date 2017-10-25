Convicted killer found in garbage can after walking out of trial

U.S. marshals found convicted killer Dwayne Chaney in a garbage can Monday night after he cut off his GPS monitoring bracelet and walked out of his own trial Thursday.

Agents arrested the 25-year-old near 96th Street and Thurston Avenue.

Judge Carolina Stark refused to make Chaney post any cash bail during the trial, so he was free on an electronic monitoring bracelet which he cut off. The jury convicted Chaney on Friday.

"I definitely have been terrified the last few days with not even being able to sleep at night with this murderer on the loose. Not knowing whether or not he was coming to attack any of us. It's just very, very scary," said Rosslind Prescott McClinton, the mother of the man killed by Chaney.

When Chaney was stopped in his car Monday night with his girlfriend, he took off running and was found in a garbage can. His girlfriend, Zuri London, was found hiding under a porch.

"All I heard was 'Get down, get down,' and I looked and seen him have his hands in the air. They put the handcuffs on him and took him to the police car," said a witness who saw Chaney's arrest.

"It was in fact the detective from the Milwaukee Police Department that said, 'We have arrested him. We have him in custody.' And I think I just screamed," Prescott McClinton said.

She said she was especially disappointed to learn that police arrested Chaney's parents who are accused of helping him hide out.

"Who does this? Who helps their children run from murder?" Prescott McClinton asked.

Chaney remains in the Milwaukee County Jail, along with his mom, dad and girlfriend.

Chaney faces a mandatory life term when he's sentenced at a hearing that has yet to be scheduled.