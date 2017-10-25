DNR board OKs adding motor trails in northern state forests

The state Department of Natural Resources' board has approved creating dozens of miles of motor sport trails and roads within the Northern Highland-American Legion State Forest.

The board unanimously approved an amendment to the forest's master plan Wednesday. The amendment calls for developing up to 36 miles of off-road motorcycle trails in the forest, designating up to 205 miles of existing forest roads as ATV routes and developing tours for dual-sport motorcycles and four-wheel drive trucks on existing forest roads.

The amendment also calls for adding nearly 40 new campsites with water access, five miles of hiking trails, 50 miles of mountain biking trails, 20 miles of fat-tire biking trails and 60 miles of bicycle touring trails.

The 232,000-acre forest stretches across parts of Vilas, Oneida and Iron counties.