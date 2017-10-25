Stevens Point adds overpass after decades of planning - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Stevens Point adds overpass after decades of planning

Posted:
By Mimi Mitrovic, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
STEVENS POINT Wis. (WAOW) -

Commuters will no longer need to wait in traffic as trains go by at a busy intersection in Stevens Point. The Hoover Road overpass was opened on Friday.

Construction to build the overpass started back in March of 2017. 

Locals, like Will Bray, said they're excited and shocked on how quickly it took to finish the project.

"I thought it was at least going to be close all through winter," said Bray.

Carla Rodriguez, a  UW-Stevens Point student said she commutes to school and sometimes gets stuck behind the train.

"It made me late whenever I would go to school or work," said Rodriguez.

Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza said the project cost about $9 million and was funded by a federal grant.

"It's exciting that it's finally done," said Wiza. "This is a pretty monumental event.'"

The new overpass is the third one in Stevens Point and city leaders said they're not looking to build anymore at this time.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.