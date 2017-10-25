Stevens Point adds overpass after decades of planning

Commuters will no longer need to wait in traffic as trains go by at a busy intersection in Stevens Point. The Hoover Road overpass was opened on Friday.

Construction to build the overpass started back in March of 2017.

Locals, like Will Bray, said they're excited and shocked on how quickly it took to finish the project.

"I thought it was at least going to be close all through winter," said Bray.

Carla Rodriguez, a UW-Stevens Point student said she commutes to school and sometimes gets stuck behind the train.

"It made me late whenever I would go to school or work," said Rodriguez.

Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza said the project cost about $9 million and was funded by a federal grant.

"It's exciting that it's finally done," said Wiza. "This is a pretty monumental event.'"

The new overpass is the third one in Stevens Point and city leaders said they're not looking to build anymore at this time.