Portage County Crime Stoppers: Guitars and tools stolen - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Portage County Crime Stoppers: Guitars and tools stolen

Posted:
By Melissa Langbehn, Anchor, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
TOWN OF GRANT, Wis. (WAOW) -

Thieves ripped off tools and two guitars from a Portage County garage.

Investigators were called to the home on 90th Street N in the Town of Grant Sept. 2 by the man who owned the items and had stored them in a relative's garage, Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas said.

"He noticed forced entry and is still doing inventory but it appears there is at least $2,000 worth of items taken," Lukas said.

Documents show the stolen items include:

  • A  Black and Decker 14.4-volt  drill.
  • Black and Decker drill bit set,
  • Black and Decker saw.
  • Skill saw.
  • 10-ton Porta power jack.
  • Red Jackson electric guitar with a hard case.
  • Black Fender Esquire bass guitar with a soft case.
  • Two  31.5 truck tires and two gallons of gasoline.

Investigators are asking pawn shops to be on the lookout for the items.

If you have any information about this crime contact Portage County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-346-6600.

You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.