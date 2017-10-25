Portage County Crime Stoppers: Guitars and tools stolen

Thieves ripped off tools and two guitars from a Portage County garage.

Investigators were called to the home on 90th Street N in the Town of Grant Sept. 2 by the man who owned the items and had stored them in a relative's garage, Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas said.

"He noticed forced entry and is still doing inventory but it appears there is at least $2,000 worth of items taken," Lukas said.

Documents show the stolen items include:

A Black and Decker 14.4-volt drill.

Black and Decker drill bit set,

Black and Decker saw.

Skill saw.

10-ton Porta power jack.

Red Jackson electric guitar with a hard case.

Black Fender Esquire bass guitar with a soft case.

Two 31.5 truck tires and two gallons of gasoline.

Investigators are asking pawn shops to be on the lookout for the items.

If you have any information about this crime contact Portage County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-346-6600.

You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.