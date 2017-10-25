Gov. Walker: DNR Forestry headquarters to relocate to Rhinelander

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources' Forestry Division will now be based out of Rhinelander, according to Gov. Scott Walker.

Walker announced Wednesday the DNR state forestry headquarters will relocate to the Rhinelander Service center by the first of next year.

The Chief State Forester will move to the DNR-owned facility north of Highway 29 by Jan. 1, which was outlined in the 2017-2019 state budget, according to a release from the Governor's office.

“This move will put the Division of Forestry and its leadership in a better position to work with the primary forest industries in the state,” Gov. Walker said. “We will also be able to work more closely with our forestry industry partners in growing the state’s $24.7 billion forest industry that already generates nearly 65,000 jobs.”

Other members of the forestry leadership team will relocate to the Rhinelander headquarters next year, Walker's office said.

“The DNR is looking forward to the opportunity of better serving the area where most of the state’s timber industry is located,” DNR Secretary Dan Meyer said. “Together with partners such as the U.S. Forest Service, Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association and the Wisconsin County Forest Association, we can better support and serve a thriving industry that is so important to our state’s economy.”

According to state officials, every million dollars of output in the forestry industry creates $731,000 of output in other sectors.

The state said every job in forestry supports 1.7 additional jobs in the state. Forestry is the number one employer in 10 counties.

Newsline 9 has a crew at the announcement and we will update the story as more details become available.