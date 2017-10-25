Victim, gunman in Waupaca County murder-suicide identified

Victims of an apparent murder-suicide in Waupaca County were publicly identified Wednesday as John Cummings, 51, and his wife, Cori Cummings, 32.

Sheriff Brad Hardel says it appears Mr. Cummings shot his wife multiple times as she was driving, then shot himself.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a report of a rollover crash with two people unconscious around 8 a.m. Tuesday at the corner of North Shore Road and Highway 110 in the Township of Royalton.

Officers say they found the Cummings both dead inside the car, but the sheriff tells our Green Bay affiliate WBAY-TV that while deputies investigated the scene, "something didn't seem right" -- and that the crash was the "result of what happened."

The couple had been separated. The sheriff says the man was living at the couple's Weyauwega home while the woman was staying with relatives in the Manawa area.

According to investigators, surveillance video showed Mr. Cummings parking a different vehicle in a supper club parking lot shortly before 8 a.m.

A few minutes later, his wife arrived. He got into the passenger side of her car.

Authorities say the wife's car crashed into the ditch a few minutes after leaving the parking lot.

Deputies say Cummings shot his wife multiple times, then shot himself.

Authorities say they found an empty handgun holster left behind in the vehicle Mr. Cummings had parked.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.