Green Bay officer lifts up little boy on his birthday

A ride with a police man and some cheeseburgers at McDonald's: it's the recipe for the perfect birthday for a little boy.

Green Bay Police Officer Daryl Robinson is being praised for making these things possible for an eight-year-old who needed a lift on his special day.

On Monday, police received a call from staff at Howe Elementary School about a student who had just turned eight-years-old that day, but the boy had no one to pick him up from school.

"They said that his mother was incarcerated and there was no one on the emergency contact to pick him up," Officer Robinson says.

Robinson got a hold of the boy's grandfather and got permission to take the boy to McDonald's.

"So we brought the eight-year-old to a squad. He'd never been in a police car before and was very excited to ride in one," Officer Robinson says. "We gave him some Packer cards and little Green Bay Police tattoo. And then I brought him to McDonald's, got him a sandwich and then brought him home, turned him over to his grandfather and he had some other siblings there as well."

The owners of a locally-owned McDonald's had given officers free cheeseburger coupons to hand out during certain situations.

"He was excited, yeah. Looking at the toys they put in the Happy Meals. Just excited to hang out with a police officer and get away for a little bit," Robinson says.

Officer Robinson's colleagues posted the story on the Green Bay Police Department Facebook page. It has hundreds of shares and comments.

He says he's not one for the spotlight, but those positive comments on the post made him feel good.

Some people are reaching out to him to find out how they can help the boy.

"And there's a lot of people who reached out. Some lady from Oshkosh called and left me a voicemail, saying that she wants to buy this kid some gifts and have us deliver it to him and it's just things like that makes this job worth it," Robinson says.

Officer Robinson knows how this little boy feels. Former Green Bay Police Captain Bill Bongle showed that same kindness to a young Robinson.

"When I put him in a squad car and we were going to McDonald's, it brought back a lot of memories from when I was growing up. And Bongle was there in my neighborhood and he'd bring me to the gas station and we would get candy or whatever," Robinson remembers. "I think I met him on one of my birthdays when I was younger and he was, he always came around. If I needed someone to talk to or anything he was always there, helping me out. And he's the reason I wanted to go in law enforcement. I wanted the opportunity to do for another kid that he did for me."