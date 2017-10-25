Four local high school football stars tabbed as finalists for state awards

Four local high school football stars are one step closer to being considered the best player in the state at their respective positions. Wednesday, the finalists for eight WSN Senior Football Awards were announced. D.C. Everest offensive lineman Zach Mueller, SPASH running back Colton Kizewski, Wisconsin Rapids wide receiver Isaiah Westfall and Marathon tight end Nathan Stoffel all made the cut.The annual awards are given to senior student-athletes selected to represent one of eight positions: quarterback, running back, wide receiver/tight end, offensive line, defensive line, linebacker, defensive back, and kicker/punter.

The winners are announced the week of the state finals.

Zach Mueller – OL , D.C. Everest (Joe Thomas Award)

Despite a 2-6 record for the Evergreens, Mueller more than held his own against competition this year. By season’s end, he was awarded the VFA-West Offensive Lineman of the Year. In July, the VFA-West two-time First Team All-Conference selection gave a verbal commitment to Illinois State University on a full scholarship . Michigan State and Wisconsin have expressed serious interest, but haven’t offered.

Colton Kizewski – RB, SPASH (Elroy “Crazylegs” Hirsch Award)

SPASH is one of the hottest teams in the state. Staring at a 1-4 record on Sept. 14, the Panthers have since ripped off five straight wins, including last week’s Level 1 overtime thriller at Hudson, and now sit at 6-4 with a trip to Bay Port on Friday night. Running back Colton Kizewski is a big reason why the Panthers are still alive. The recently announced VFA-West Offensive Player of the Year has rushed for 1,818 yards and 19 touchdowns despite missing the first game of the season. Kizewski and the Panthers are just two wins away from returning to the state semifinals for a second consecutive year.

Isaiah Westfall – WR, Wisconsin Rapids (Al Toon Award)

Never say never. It’s remarkable Westfall is even in the position he is right now. The wide receiver was diagnosed with cancer this past off-season, but was able to get healthy enough to play in every single game this year for the Red Raiders. A 2016 Honorable Mention All-State selection, he caught 39 passes for 792 yards and 14 touchdowns. The 6-foot-3 inch target guided Rapids to a share of the VFA-West title and an appearance in the playoffs. Aside from his numbers, Westfall is an excellent blocker on the outside. He holds offers from Division II schools like University of Sioux Falls, St. Cloud State, Minnesota State University Moorhead as well as others. This past summer he attended camps at Iowa, Minnesota and Michigan State but has yet to receive a B1G Ten offer.

Nathan Stoffel – TE, Marathon (Al Toon Award)

So far this year Stoffel has caught 48 passes for 949 yards and 12 touchdowns, including six catches for 194 yards and 3 scores in an opening playoff win against Northern Elite. A two-way player at defensive end, the senior has committed to play at the University of South Dakota. But for now, Stoffel and No. 2 seed Marathon have their eyes set on a Level 2 matchup against No. 6 seed Auburndale. With a win on Friday night, the Raiders would advance to play the winner of top seeded Iola-Scandinavia and fifth seeded Crivitz. A path to the state semifinals is attainable for his group.