Aspirus MedEvac celebrates 10 year anniversary

For a decade Aspirus has sent its MedEvac helicopter into the air, serving critically ill and injured people.

In 2007, the chopper only served the Wausau area, but a decade later it reaches much farther.

"We serve a large geographical area, from the tip of Keweenaw to south of Rapids," said Aspirus Hospital President, Darrell Lentz. "Our first responders and transport are just a critical element to being able to take care of our patients in a critical time of need."

Flight nurse Kevin Mittlesteadt has been on board since day one.

"We started obviously with nothing, being the first helicopter," Mittlesteadt said. "We had to promote ourselves, prove ourselves to outline facilities, other EMS services that we are a qualifying organization that is highly trained and can do very effective jobs."

Ten years in, Mittlesteadt said he is exactly where he wants to be.

"It's very satisfying, I enjoy it a lot,"Mittlesteadt said. "I love my job."

Mittlesteadt had emergency room experience before moving to the helicopter and said the two are very different.

"You take that [ER] experience and knowledge and you apply it here, it is different because you're on your own and in confined space where you can't hear, feel, or see things as well as you can in the ER so you rely on your training protocols and experience to treat the patient," Mittlesteadt said.

MedEvac personnel like Mittlesteadt are credited with saving thousands of lives.

"They are true patient care heroes, day in and day out and just deal with incredible situations and their skill set and expertise and compassion really bring forward the mission of Aspirus," said Lentz.