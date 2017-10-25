Las Vegas shooter's brother arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography

(ABC)-- Bruce Paddock, a brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock, was arrested in California this morning on suspicion of possessing child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child.

A felony complaint alleges that between Jan. 2014 and Aug. 2014, Bruce Paddock possessed over 600 images of child or youth pornography.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the investigation began "after evidence was discovered inside a business" in Sun Valley, California. Police said, "[Bruce] Paddock had been squatting inside the business and after his eviction, the evidence was discovered."

When the investigation started Bruce Paddock was a transient and couldn't be located, the police said, but he was recently found in North Hollywood, where he was arrested.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office filed one count of possession of over 600 images of child pornography and 19 counts of sexual exploitation of a child, police said.

Bruce Paddock is being held at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Metropolitan Detention Center; his bail was set at $60,000, the police said.

It’s unclear whether Bruce Paddock has obtained a lawyer.

Stephen Paddock carried out the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, killing 58 concertgoers and injuring hundreds of others, when he opened fire from a Las Vegas hotel room on Oct. 1. Stephen Paddock killed himself after the attack.