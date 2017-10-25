Gov. Walker speaks out on Lincoln Hills for first time since staff assaults

Gov. Scott Walker has not visited the Lincoln Hills Youth Prison in Irma and said he has no plans to, but is still committed to keeping staff an inmates safe.

On Wednesday, he said he has been speaking with Department of Corrections Secretary Jon Litscher about what to do to curb violence at the facility.

At least seven staff members have been assaulted by inmates in the past two weeks. Walker said Litscher spoke to him about adding more body cameras and an increased pay for staff.

On Tuesday, the governor ordered the DOC to immediately hire an interim leader of the juvenile corrections division.

He also said the ACLU injunction that ordered line staff to dial back on disciplinary actions like pepper spray and solitary confinement, cannot be implemented fully.

"A lot of people don't recognize, particularly in other parts of of the state," he said. "You have a facility where you've got individuals there that were convicted of crimes that would have otherwise been felonies had they been adults at the time of sentencing."