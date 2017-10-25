Police to check on sex offenders Halloween night - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Police to check on sex offenders Halloween night

By Courtney Terlecki, Multimedia Journalist
WAUSAU (WAOW) -

Police conduct probation checks all year long, but on Halloween night they're also making sure sex offenders aren't handing out candy.

An officer is paired up with a parole agent Halloween night and they go to homes of anyone on probation, some of whom are sex offenders.

Registered sex offenders are not allowed to have their porch lights on, hand out candy or answer the door if children knock.

"The whole purpose of that check is to make sure that they are remaining compliant," said Wausau Police Lt. Ben Graham. "If we do find an offender is not compliant... that probation parole agent would usually authorize a hold and the probationer would be taken to the Marathon County jail."

