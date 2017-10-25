Texting while walking law goes into effect

A new law in Hawaii began Wednesday that would allow police to ticket someone texting while they walk across the street.

The first offense would be a $35 fine, multiple offenses could cost $99.

Officials cited traffic statistics for the new fine. Data by the National Safety Council shows distracted walking incidents are on the rise.

While there is no law like that in central Wisconsin, numerous residents said they would be in favor of it.

"I don't think people should text and walk at the same time because it's dangerous, what if you get hit by a truck or something," said Wausau Resident Michaela Roche. "Maybe we should have one here in Wisconsin."

Wausau residents said they see people texting and walking across the street often.

"Quite a lot, not watching out for the cars at all," said Wausau resident Paul Andreske.

However, Wausau police said statistically there have not been accidents related to distracted walking.

"We haven't identified a big problem," said Wausau Police Lt. Ben Graham. "We're fortunate to not have that occur very often. In fact, I can't think of a case we had someone just walk out in the road because they've been texting and that's been the cause of the accident. Certainly it's concerning."

The Hawaiian fine isn't just for texting; it also includes using video games, laptops and digital cameras.