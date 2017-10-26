Study: Premiums for popular ACA plan up by 34 percent

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Premiums for the most popular "Obamacare" plans are going up an average of 34 percent. That's according to a study that confirms dire predictions about the impact of political turmoil on consumers.

Window-shopping on HealthCare.gov went live Wednesday, so across the country consumers going online can see the consequences themselves ahead of the Nov. 1 start of sign-up season for 2018.

The consulting firm Avalere Health crunched newly released government data and found that the Trump administration's actions are contributing to the price hikes by adding instability to the underlying problems of the health law's marketplaces.