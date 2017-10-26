Trump to tackle opioid addiction in White House speech - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Trump to tackle opioid addiction in White House speech

Posted:

By CARLA K. JOHNSON and JILL COLVIN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump is poised to deliver a major speech Thursday on fighting the opioid epidemic, which now kills tens of thousands of Americans every year.

During his campaign, Trump had pledged to make fighting addiction a top priority at rallies in some of the hardest-hit states in the nation.

Once in office, Trump convened a commission to study the problem, chaired by New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. And he has pledged to declare the crisis an emergency, freeing up additional money and resources.

But some advocates worry even that won't make enough difference.

