Senators rally behind Trump and his agenda after mini-revolt

By Molly Koweek, Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor
By ERICA WERNER and ALAN FRAM
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Donald Trump is holding onto much of his GOP support, a day after a pair of the party's prominent senators denounced their president and invited colleagues to join them.

Most GOP lawmakers rallied around Trump and his agenda on Wednesday, with one all but saying "good riddance" to Jeff Flake of Arizona and Bob Corker of Tennessee.

Sen. Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma said: "Maybe we do better by having some of the people who just don't like him leave, and replace them with somebody else."  Trump heartily agreed, declaring that both men were retiring because they couldn't win re-election.

