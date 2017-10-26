Portage County groups, law makers bring awareness to domestic violence

October marks the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence and a number of Portage County organizations and state lawmakers are meeting on Thursday at UW-Stevens Point to raise awareness.

The Community Alternative Program Services (CAPS) is holding a memorandum with state lawmakers like Republican State Senator Patrick Testin and State Representative Katrina Shankland. Local law enforcement and district attorneys will be at the event as well.

The memorandum is to recommit understanding to domestic abuse and sexual assault.

"If we don't talk about it, we can't address ending it," the chair of the Sexual Assault Response Team Jessica King said.

Testin said it's time the state comes together to unite the voice that domestic and sexual assaults are not tolerated.

"We're going to work to make an environment for victims," Testin said. "And bring awareness to the community."

According to Stevens Point Crisis Center, their mission to change the topic from taboo to prevention.