Juvenile inmates reached prison roof, threw items at guards

Juvenile inmates reached the roof of a Wisconsin prison, throwing items at guards before they were subdued.

The incident in August is yet another in a stream of recent clashes between guards and inmates that workers at the Lincoln Hills prison say have increased since a federal court order in July requiring a reduction in the use of pepper spray and solitary confinement.

Wisconsin Department of Corrections spokesman Tristan Cook says inmates accessed the roof of a housing unit and were throwing items off of it.

Lincoln Hills teacher Pandora Lobacz says they were throwing shingles and pieces of metal. Lobacz says one staff member was injured and remains on medical leave.

Cook says staff handled the situation as safely as possible.