Iowa parents charged after baby found dead, maggot covered

Two parents are charged in the death of their nearly four-month-old boy. Zachary Koehn and Cheyanne Harris are charged with first degree murder and child endangerment causing death.

Emergency responders found their baby's body in a powered infant swing/seat at their Alta Vista home on August 30. According to the criminal complaint the four-month-old was also found to have maggots on him.

The complaint says Koehn called 911 asking for an ambulance because he had found their baby dead. Koehn told dispatchers that his girlfriend, Cheyanne Harris, fed their baby at 9:00, when they checked on him at 11:00 he was dead.

The complaint goes on to say the four-month-old's body was taken to the State Medical Examiner's office. That's where they determined the baby was under seven pounds and 14 inches long, below the 5th percentile in weight and height. A Forensic Entomologist also studied the maggots. That's where they determined the boy had not been bathed, had a diaper change, or removed from the seat for more than a week.

Koehn and Harris have two other children together. They were arrested on Wednesday and are being held on $100,000 cash only bonds. Their preliminary hearing is set for November 2nd.