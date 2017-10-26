Funeral set for man killed by Crandon police

The funeral will be held Saturday for the man killed by Crandon police after a traffic stop Sunday night.

An obituary for 30-year-old Dexter Baxter said the funeral will be held in De Pere.

Officials said a Crandon police officer pulled over a car and then there was a fight between the officer and Baxter, who was a passenger. They said the officer fired his weapon, killing Baxter.

The officer, who has still not been identified, sustained non-life threatening injuries during the altercation. He was treated and has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure during the investigation.

According to online court records, Baxter was convicted in 2004 for armed robbery with the threat of force. In 2006 he was convicted of 2nd degree sexual assault of a child. Baxter was also convicted of two drug related charged in 2010 and 2015. All of those cases were in Brown County.

A warrant was issued for Baxter's arrest back in February for failure to appear in court.