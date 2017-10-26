Interim superintendent named at embattled Lincoln Hills

An interim superintendent has taken over at the embattled youth prisons near Irma - just days after Gov. Scott Walker called for the job to be filled.

John Paquin, the current administrator of the state Department of Juvenile Corrections, will serve in the role at Lincoln Hills/Copper Lake Schools until a permanent replacement can be found, workers were told this week.

Walker had demanded the Department of Corrections fill the position - vacant since September - following news reports of violence against worker by inmates, including a veteran teacher who had recently been beaten up.

Corrections Secretary Jon Litscher made the appointment and a letter announcing it went to workers Wednesday.

In the letter, Paquin said he "will be spending more time on site until the new superintendent is hired and oriented."

He asked Lincoln Hills staff to confront him with concerns at the facility.

The deadline for applications for the superintendent's job is Nov. 12. The Department of Juvenile Corrections will then begin interviews, officials said.