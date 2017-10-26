Interim superintendent named at embattled Lincoln Hills

A teacher at Wisconsin's juvenile prison who was knocked unconscious by an inmate says she is disappointed Gov. Scott Walker is refusing to meet with her.More >>
A teacher at Wisconsin's juvenile prison who was knocked unconscious by an inmate says she is disappointed Gov. Scott Walker is refusing to meet with her.More >>
An interim superintendent has taken over at the embattled youth prisons near Irma - just days after Gov. Scott Walker called for the job to be filled.More >>
An interim superintendent has taken over at the embattled youth prisons near Irma - just days after Gov. Scott Walker called for the job to be filled.More >>
Juvenile inmates reached the roof of a Wisconsin prison, throwing items at guards before they were subdued.More >>
Juvenile inmates reached the roof of a Wisconsin prison, throwing items at guards before they were subdued.More >>
Gov. Scott Walker is ordering that an interim superintendent be hired at Wisconsin's juvenile prisons in light of recent attacks against guards and workers at the facilities.More >>
Gov. Scott Walker is ordering that an interim superintendent be hired at Wisconsin's juvenile prisons in light of recent attacks against guards and workers at the facilities.More >>
John Litscher, the Secretary of the Department of Corrections, said he's committed to keeping the Lincoln Hills Youth Prison safe for staff.More >>
John Litscher, the Secretary of the Department of Corrections, said he's committed to keeping the Lincoln Hills Youth Prison safe for staff.More >>
A Brookfield man says he and 10 of his friends all became violently ill after sharing a meal of home-cooked wild venison, but what made them sick remains a mystery.More >>
A Brookfield man says he and 10 of his friends all became violently ill after sharing a meal of home-cooked wild venison, but what made them sick remains a mystery.More >>
Governor Scott Walker has not visited the Lincoln Hills Youth Prison in Irma and said he has no plans to, but is still committed to keeping staff an inmates safe.More >>
Governor Scott Walker has not visited the Lincoln Hills Youth Prison in Irma and said he has no plans to, but is still committed to keeping staff an inmates safe.More >>