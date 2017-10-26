Brewers sign pitcher Chase Anderson to 2-year contract - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Brewers sign pitcher Chase Anderson to 2-year contract

MILWAUKEE (AP) -

The Milwaukee Brewers have signed Chase Anderson to a two-year contract through the 2019 season, with club options for 2020 and 2021. The 29-year-old right-hander was eligible for arbitration.

General manager David Stearns said Thursday that Anderson showed last season he has the "capability to lead the rotation."

Anderson went 12-4 with a 2.74 ERA in 25 starts and set career highs for wins and strikeouts (133).

It was a big improvement from 2016 when he went 9-11 with a 4.39 ERA in 31 games. Over his last 37 starts, Anderson has gone 17-5 with a 2.69 ERA dating to July 25, 2016.

The Brewers acquired Anderson from Arizona in five-player trade in January 2016.

