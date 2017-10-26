Trump signs whistle-blower law linked to Stevens Point Marine's death

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAOW) - President Trump has signed legislation designed to make federal Veterans Affairs medical centers more safe following the death of a Stevens Point Marine who died of a drug overdose at a VA hospital in Tomah.

The Dr. Chris Kirkpatrick Whistle-Blower Protection Act will strengthen penalties on those who retaliate against whistle-blowers, add protections for probationary employees and ensure that federal employees have a greater knowledge of whistle-blower protections, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, said Thursday.

Dr. Kirkpatrick, 38, took his own life after being fired for questioning excessive prescription practices at the Tomah VA hospital. His brother testified for the legislation, saying Kirkpatrick faced retaliation for being a whistle-blower.

Jason Simcakoski of Stevens Point, a Marine, died at that hospital in 2014 from an opioid overdose. His death, once details were published, led to multiple investigations into practices at the center and to some changes.

Lawmakers eventually passed the "Jason Simcakoski Promise Act," directing the Department of Veterans Affairs to expand its opioid safety initiatives.