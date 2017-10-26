VIDEO: Large deer runs into window, roams streets of Iowa town

An Iowa woman captured video of a large deer running around a downtown area.

The video has a lot of people talking.

You can see the deer run into a window at one point, and it even strolls past the police station.

The deer spends a lot of time looking inside a jewelry store, but luckily it doesn't break through any windows.

Waverly police said this is not the typical deer you'd see around here. Some business owners say it looks a lot like a reindeer.

Police believe it is an exotic deer, and it might belong to someone.

Black Hawk County Conservation said it's hard to confirm without seeing the deer in person, but they also believe it is an exotic deer.

They have not gotten any calls or reports about missing deer yet, according to police.