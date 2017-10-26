Local anti-drug advocate reacts to president's opioid public health emergency

President Donald Trump declared a public health emergency in response to the increase in opioid overdose deaths.

On Thursday, the President said this can be the generation to end the opioid epidemic.

"It is time to liberate our communities from these scores of drug addiction, never been this way," President Trump said. "We can be the generation that ends the opioid epidemic, we can do it."

A Marathon County anti-drug advocate is grateful for the declaration and hopes it will lower overdose deaths.

"While it may not bring additional resources in, it is something that could be beneficial to our community including things like bringing more treatment to rural areas," said Melissa Moore, Drug Free Communities Coordinator.

Democrats feel the president's announcement doesn't go far enough.

"What I would say to the president on that is, show me the money," Democratic Representative, Nancy Pelosi said.

In 2016, 64,000 deaths were caused by opioid overdose. Of those, thirteen were from Marathon County.